One-day NAAC awareness workshop held at JU

The Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance, University of Jammu (JU) in collaboration with Central University of Jammu (CUJ) supported by NAAC, organized a one-day workshop on NAAC awareness programme for all the principals of government and Non-Government Degree colleges affiliated to the University of Jammu.
According to a JU spokesman, in his inaugural address, Prof. Manoj K. Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu emphasized that the workshop is a part of the important initiative in consonance with the recently released “Quality Mandate” by University Grants Commission(UGC), according to which it is mandatory for all institutions of higher learning to be NAAC accredited.
Dhar stressed that external accreditation and internal approaches to Quality Assurance should complement each other and that all institutions must have the quest to become a quality institution.
He further said that the University cannot grow in isolation and the University and its affiliated colleges must work in tandem to promote quality in teaching and research.
He complemented the collaboration between the DIQA, University of Jammu, Central University of Jammu and NAAC for organizing this workshop and embarking on another journey of Quality Assurance and Excellence.
Dr Meenakshi Kilam, Director, Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance in her welcome address gave an insight into the aims and objectives of the workshop and said that the workshop is very important because multiple organizations have collaborated together for the cause of assessment and accreditation of the institutions of higher learning in this region.
Kilam also thanked NAAC for their commitment and support in organizing the workshop in the University for all its affiliated colleges.
Kilam further said that the Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance, University of Jammu shall be the nodal centre to undertake initiatives and activities related to dissemination of information on quality related aspects for mentoring and handholding of the higher education institutions of the region.
Dr. Latha Pillai, Advisor NAAC in her address gave a detailed overview of the initiatives taken by NAAC over the year for enhancing the standards of education and research of the institutions of higher learning. She also dwelled on the benefits of the accreditation of the institutions and how the new guidelines will help the institutions in getting the NAAC accreditation.
Dr. Zahoor Chatt, Director Colleges, Higher Education, Govt. of J&K also spoke on the various parameters of NAAC Accreditation and urged the colleges to gear up for the accreditation process.
Prof Rajnikant, Director Colleges Development Council, University of Jammu during the valedictory session emphasized the need for continual assessment for academic growth. He expressed hope that all the affiliated colleges of the University shall be benefitted by the workshop.
Prof. Ashok Aima, in his valedictory address congratulated NAAC for organizing such workshop at the regional level. He further reiterated that excellence is a journey not a destination and that the higher educational institutions must be proactive in taking various necessary measures to enhance the quality of an institution.
The workshop was attended by around 125 principals/senior faculty of Degree Colleges, faculty of Central University Jammu, NAAC Coordinators of University of Jammu, the spokesman added.
The workshop comprised of four technical sessions focusing on Revised Accreditation Framework, online submission of IIQA, SSR and DVV and online visit and Logistics. Dr. Latha Pillai, Adviser NAAC, Sh. B. S Ponmudiraj, Dy. Advisor NAAC, Dr. Sham Singh Inda, Assistant Advisor NAAC were the resource persons for these sessions, he added.