Once bitten, twice shy

In previous five years barring this year, dog bite cases in Srinagar city had come down from nearly 7000 to about 5000. According to a report published in this newspaper on Sunday, in the ten-month period this year over 5500 dog bite cases were registered in valley in which around 4000 were registered in Srinagar city. Although there has been a gradual decline in the dog bite cases, but should the figures boost complacency in authorities who are supposed to put an end to the menace or be construed as a disturbing trend? In the last few years media reports on canine terror have also shown a downward change. Rarely when an extreme incident like stray dogs mauling a child or an old person takes place do we see it reported in the media. Our best source to find out how grave the problem is, is revealed by data available to health care institutes like hospitals. If it doesn’t trigger mass panic in the state or in Srinagar city, it sure does raise questions on hygiene and availability of medicines that are needed to treat animal bite infections. While authorities in their defense claim to be persistently working on curbing the menace, the buck does not stop there. It is safe to assume that most of the dog bite cases in Valley or in the cities are those caused by stray animals. The potential health hazard as such magnifies as stray dogs pose a far greater risk than say pet animals. Related to stray dogs, secondary concerns emerge, for instance hygiene. Stray animals are dangerous not only because they can exhibit fierce behavior and cause personal injuries but also because they breed on leftover food that is often infected with deadly bacteria. Stray dogs, therefore, can become carriers of diseases and infections. The sanitation index of the cities here or of the state does not need to be explained in detail. Although not the dirtiest city in the region, Srinagar is neither on the cleanest list. From uncovered and stinking garbage containers to clogged drains, the nuisance in the city can be seen in many forms. Lest the city becomes breeding ground for deadly diseases and stray dogs their carriers, both the health and the municipal authorities must put up concerted efforts to eliminate the threat. The psychological effect and trauma induced by the lurking fear cannot be ruled out either. Therefore it is time to view the canine fear also through the prism of health care. Hospitals in the city and across the state must keep a regular stock of needed vaccines.