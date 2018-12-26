On UP Namaz ban at local parks, PDP says BJP trying to turn India into ‘communal cauldron’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday questioning the ban order imposed on offering Namaz at local parks in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida city, said such designs of Yogi Adityanath and his ilk must be defeated by country’s saner voices in unison.
In a statement issued here, former minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said “It is a cruel irony that on one hand there is a decision received from the Supreme Court declaring that a mosque is not essential to the practice of Islam and on the other hand, the government is squeezing public places for Muslims to pray.
“Even on the lands owned by the Waqf Board, new mosques are not allowed to be built in many parts of the country including UP. Such measures are only aimed to isolate and demonize Muslim community,” Akhtar said.
The PDP leader added that there was a similar move witnessed in Gurugram in May this year and it is unfortunate that Sang Parivar is not taking the message written in bold letters from recent reverses that India is not a place to play communal politics.
“Many people may have problems with it given the modern realities but praying publically has historically been the part of the culture of this country and Maha Shivratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Christmas and many other religious festivals are celebrated in public places since ages,” Akhtar said.