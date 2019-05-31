On unemployment

May 31, 2019 | Dear Editor,

The struggle for employment in Kashmir has become aggressive in response to the rising number of educated youth in Kashmir. The corruption equally plays its role in determining the destiny of a student. Today corrupt officials have defamed the whole job process as they bring their kith and kin through backdoors and also others after their palms are greased. There are no exams or preference given to merit, the interviews are conducted as formality. It is a completely opaque system. Another problem that students and the young educated aspirants face is the delay in recruitment process. The exam are often postponed and their results declared after lapse of long period of time, the time when deserving candidates lose interest and corrupt officials in connivance with political bosses bring their own into the system. This scam has been going on and on forever.

Nouman Bashir

Srinagar