On toll tax

May 20, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding the toll tax that National Highway Authority of India is collecting from the people here. It is absurd, how can the people who are affected by the conflict in one way or the other pay. The toll tax is ransom as the central government wants people of Kashmir to become economically dependent. It thinks that this way people will have to bow before the government and ask for favours. We will not bow and if the tax is not removed we will not allow anyone travel to use this road. The central government has come out with another anti-Kashmir policy to teach the people here a lesson. Such tactics won’t work always. We will defy as long as it takes.

Mohammad Yasin Dar