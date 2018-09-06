On Teachers Day, police ‘gifts’ batons to protesting SSA teachers

Uses coloured water to stop their march towards SKICC; scores detained
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 05:
On Teachers Day, police foiled protest march of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers towards SKICC Srinagar as they were demanding the implementation of 7th pay commission in their favour.
The protesting SSA teachers who observed the Teacgers day as ‘Black Day’ tried to march towards SKICC Srinagar but by police swung into action and used batons and coloured water to stop them from marching towards Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) where Directorate of School Education was celebrating Teachers Day 2018. Police also detained scores of the protesting teachers after they tried to block the Residency Road.
The protesters assembled here in Sher-e-Kashmir Park and started shouting slogans against the government for not fulfilling their demands saying that every time government compels them to hit the streets.
Bashir Ahmad Parray, an SSA teacher at a Government School in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district said, “I also want to celebrate this day with my students but due to this 7th pay commission issue I am suffering from mental trauma.”
Hailing from Ratnipora village of Budgam district, Parray is a teacher at Government Girls Middle School, Kulbugh.
45-year-old Parray said there are many SSA teachers also who are yet to be regularised especially those who have completed a contractual term of five years.
He said there are hundreds of teachers who are not being regularised despite the fact that after completion of five years as Rehbar-e-Taleem, they are as good as general line teachers; and there is a proper order issued by the Government in this regard.
Another protesting teacher said, “Time bound departmental promotions to the teachers have been also stopped. As per the guidelines, it is the right of a teacher to get such promotion after completing nine years in the education department.”
He further said all this is being done so that the department does not give us 7th pay commission benefits and the irony is that a Class IV employee recruited just 2-3 years ago is getting the pay commission benefits and we are the only ones left out.
