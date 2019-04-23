On subsidies

April 23, 2019 | Dear Editor,

When we humans get things for free, they ask for more and are disgruntled. It is not the fault of the government but it is the fault of the people who derive their delight from the subsidies given to them. People who are dependent on government subsidies are either lazy persons or those who do not want to stand on their own feet but on the feet of subsidy. It is compulsory that people be involved in action to derive the benefits from them to develop the nation. People are gifted with diverse skills but they fear to venture out and lay foundation of a new civilization. People should look into the face of their society and forget differences. If your society is giving more to the people for free, they become lazy and eventually revolt if the freebies are refused. Subsidy dependent persons ruin our society with different kinds of dangers like unemployment, bribery and spending money on wrong works and so on.

Mohd Shafi