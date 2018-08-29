On powder keg

Kashmir is certainly on edge, and more than one reason could be traced that have ensued an eruptive atmosphere to prevail in the region. The debate on Article 35-A has reached its crescendo with thousands of people up in arms against those who have challenged it in the Supreme Court. Mainstream parties as well as separatist groups including the Joint Resistance Leadership are one the same page regarding the status of the article. But that’s only a recent upshot. If one goes by the reports on the number of youth joining militant ranks, there is hardly any doubt left on the wayward policies of the state and the central government. The number of killings in Kashmir has also seen an increase, be it of the militants or the police and armed forces personnel. Police personnel and political workers in the violent-torn districts are scared as they have become soft targets of militants. While the search and elimination operations of armed forces, backed by the central government, have not ceased – there has been no positive change either in the ground situation. The temporary ceasefire announced by the government ahead of Ramadhan has evaporated and there is no sign of any letup in the violence since then. The interlocutor or the representative of the government too has been pushed into oblivion. The holes in the policy of the central government were laid bare by none other than one of the ruling parties, PDP, when it described the approach as “muscular”. It is apparently meaningless to make the governments admit their failures, as they have paid no heed to the igneous situation in the recent past. What is more important is to figure out how the charged atmosphere can be defused to prevent any serious damage. Because the governments now can only go for the damage control as all preventive measure were skipped and undermined. While the trend earlier was that heavy presence of foreign militants was marked with their domination in different outfits, the recent trend of local boys joining militant ranks is a serious matter. Protests are also turning into more violent clashes involving the youth and contingents of armed forces and police. To add fuel to the fire, mainstream media in India with biased reports and negative portrayal, a matter that was earlier taken up by the chief minister of the state, have done worst kind of damage and closed all routes of peace and reconciliation. A tiny spark can ignite this place, so more than caution should be observed.