On Mothers Int’l day, mother kicks off Women Football Academy in Srinagar

Ace footballers, Wadoo, Ishafaq training youngsters
Ace footballers, Wadoo, Ishafaq training youngsters
Srinagar, May 13:
On Mother's International Day, State Football Academy of J&K State Sports Council kick started the Women Academy today at Astro Turf Srinagar.
According to the statement issued to KNS, an initiative by the Chief Minister of the State Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, State Football Academy having 22 units in all 22 districts wherein young boys and girls are being trained professionally.
The youngsters are being trained by the International Players like, Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo, Ishafaq Ahmad and international coach Sajid Yousuf.
Almost 100 youngsters under the age group of 13, 15 and 18 years are being trained in 22 district units. These sums 2200 youngsters are getting professional trainings in every circle.
Besides 100 young aspiring players gets trainings and guidance in 4 football schools held per Sunday, which is open to all.
It is pertinent to mention here that 8 units of women academies have been launched till and the next one will be launched at Ladakh in coming days informed Secretary Sports Council Waheed Ur Rehman Para. He further added that such initiatives will nurture the talent of the youngsters from far flung areas. (KNS)