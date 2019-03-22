On JRL’s call, Kashmir Inc protests against custodial killing of school teacher

March 22, 2019 |

Various trade bodies on Thursday staged a protest against what they termed as killing of a civilian Rizwan Pandith of Awantipora on Tuesday in police custody.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the traders held a joint protest at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, demanding the killing spree in the Valley be stopped.

“Killing of innocent civilian who was a private school principal is a deep-rooted conspiracy,” the traders said.

Terming the incident as highly unfortunate, Sajad Gul, spokesman of the trade bodies said, “We urge the Indian civil society and international bodies such as Amnesty International to come forward and play its role. If this attitude of the Central government continues there will be serious consequences.”

“How can they kill any innocent without any justification? Civilians continue to get killed and get maimed at the will of trigger happy forces as it is the worst form of human rights abuses and violations in Kashmir,” Gul said.

He said because of the unbridled powers given to the forces and the lack of accountability, every day innocent civilians are brutally killed, which is condemnable in all forms.

Pertinently, JRL had appealed all segments of society including traders, lawyers, bar association, civil society and others to protest against the ‘custodial killing and assaults on Kashmiris’.

Those participated in the protest include KEA, KTMF, KCCI, KTMF(R), FCIK, Beopar Mandal S R Gunj and other trader bodies. (KNS)



