On JRL call, HCBA holds protest in court complex

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 07:
In view of the protest program of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), the members of High Court Bar Association, Srinagar Friday held a protest demonstration in the court complex.
Raising slogans demanding end to human rights violations in the State, the Bar members appealed the members of the International community to wake up from the slumber and play their role in bringing the human rights violations in the State to an end.
In a statement HCBA spokesperson said, “The main reason of the human rights violation in the State is the non-resolution of the Kashmir dispute and once Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people and they are given an opportunity to decide about their future, in a free and fair plebiscite to be held under the auspices of United Nations, the violations will come to an end automatically.”
Those who spoke on the occasion include M. A. Qayoom, President, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, General Secretary and G N Shaheen, Advocate.
Meanwhile, in a condolence meeting, the members expressed grief over the demise of the mother of D A Rashid, Legal Correspondent of Daily Greater Kashmir.