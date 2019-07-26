On Imran Khan’s US visit

July 26, 2019 | Mohammed Ashraf

The recent visit of Pakistan’s premier to US has been a unique and phenomenal visit of its kind due to number of reasons. The love shown by the diaspora of Pakistan in US for the Pak premier is a great achievement for the cricketer turned politician. Since the time he assumed the office of ‘Prime Minister’ he paid visit to many countries in order to strengthen the ties of mutual friendship and cooperation. Subsequently these visits proved beneficial for the Imran led government as many nations assured investment in Pakistan. Turkey, China, and Maldives have been taken into confidence. Saudi Arabia is investing $ 20 billion in Pakistan which can create income generating avenues in the country. The recent three day visit of Pakistan’s premier to USA is one among of the initiatives aimed at bridging the gaps between two nations.

The recent visit is a prelude for removal of mistrust between the two countries. The visit is viewed strategically very important as the conflict of Afghanistan needs an immediate solution as it is proving very detrimental for the peace and prosperity of the region hence US has to take Pakistan on board for the strategic purposes. This visit has also a great importance as the visit has been taken by the premier after the restrictions imposed on the Pakistan by the US.

The Kashmir issue remained very pivotal during the meeting. The issue of Kashmir deserves an important consideration from the powerful states of the world. In 1947 two nations- India and the Pakistan came into existence due to partition. Since the time they came into existence as separate nations there have been hostile type of relations between the two. The two nations fought many wars in which lot of devastation took place. The relations between the two nations are still bitter. The main cause of conflict between the two nations is the Kashmir issue. It is the bone of contention between the two neighbours. Due to Kashmir issue the two countries have been shedding the blood of each other since decades. On each day the incidents of skirmishes do take place on the borders in which the loss of life and property do take place.

The recent statement from the president of US-Mr. Donald Trump that he is ready for mediation in Kashmir issue is being considered as an overture for peace in the subcontinent. No doubt if maturity is shown by the two neighbours the day is not far when there will be peace in the subcontinent. Due to Kashmir issue the two countries have been on the threshold of war and even a slight misadventure from any of the sides can bring the two sides on the verge of devastation as both the nations do possess nuclear weapons which are very lethal than the conventional weaponry. The Kashmir issue is not only detrimental for Indo-Pak relations but it is dangerous for the whole world. Besides it is not only detrimental for the economy of the region but brings impediments in the smooth conduct of business globally. They two countries have been in an arms race since long, hence both the nations do invest huge chunk of their economy on arms procurement. Subsequently the poverty in both the countries is on rise. Both the countries are lagging behind in basic health care facilities as major portion of their income goes in strengthening their arms capability.

The government of Pakistan can help US strategically in Afghanistan. It has been finally admitted by US that war is no solution to any problem. Only peace talks can bring normalcy in the country and in bringing peace in Afghanistan US need help of Pak.

As of now the economy of Pakistan is in doldrums hence friendly relations with the powerful countries is the need of hour for the Pakistan. The recent visit of Mr. Imran Khan to US can prove very healthy for the ailing economy of Pakistan as trade between the two countries can get a boost. Moreover the swap of political prisoners can take place which can bring the two countries closer to a great extent. The mutual trust can be build up. Succinctly it can be said that the recent visit Of Mr. Imran Khan can pave a way for the peaceful resolutions of many issues. It can be hoped that there can be peace talks between India and Pakistan very soon.

