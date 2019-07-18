July 18, 2019 | Dear Editor,

I am compelled to write as I am a poor pensioner drawing Rs 12000 per month. My wife is suffering from cancer and I am unable to bear the huge expenses. I approached the state chief minister and the case was sent to Relief Commissioner. My wife’s treatment has cost me more than Rs 11 lakhs till date, but the Relief Commissioner has neither settled the case nor replied back. I am so poor that I can’t even pay a bribe. I have handed over the bills but nothing has come so far. I approached the honorable governor and my request was repeatedly sent to relief commissioner, but the concerned officer did nothing. So I request to your kind self (concerned authorities) to kindly intervene on humanitarian grounds so that I can treat my wife. On humanitarian grounds kindly intervene and get my case settled.

Ashok Koul

ashokkoul460@gmail.com