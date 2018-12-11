On Human Rights Day, SHRC discusses Drug Abuse in Kashmir

Will handle synthetic drug transportation in Kashmir effectively: IGP
10,000 people visited SMHS hospital, Drug De-Addiction Centre for treatment in 2018: Chairperson
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 10:
On 70th World Human Rights Day, Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (JKHRC) organized a seminar here and preferred to debate drug abuse rather than human rights violations in Kashmir.
All the speeches delivered by top government officials including that of police preferred to discuss the drug menace but remained tight lipped over the human rights violations in Kashmir even as the day was observed as ‘World Human Rights Day.’
In his address on the occasion, In-charge Police Control Room (PCR) Drug Deaddiction Centre, Srinagar said out of 20 abusers admitted, 18 have been found consuming heroin.
Khan said among the drug abusers admitted to PCR de-addiction centre, nine are highly educated. “Five addicts have completed their B.Tech, 2 have completed MBA and 2 have pursued post graduation.”
He also said that from past eight years, many youth have discontinued their education after consuming drugs.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, S P Pani on the occasion said, “Police have taken the lead cases pertaining to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) for further enquiry. The respective SDPOs have been given a responsibility to inquire their particular cases thoroughly.”
He said the transportation of synthetic drugs in Kashmir is mostly coming across the borders and police is working on it. “I assure you that we are trying to bring more change and consolidated efforts to tackle the menace,” he added.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki said, “Drug abuse is a serious issue in Kashmir and very less attention is being paid to overcome this issue. We are trying to aware the people of this alarming menace. We have recommended the government to make a policy of stopping this menace which is mostly found among the youth. The government has accepted our recommendation and has made a policy. Hopefully, a drug de-addiction centre will be established very soon.”
He further said, “One of our jobs is to make the people feel the pain of the ill effects of our society. During the current year, more than 10,000 people visited SMHS hospital and Police Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation to get treatment for their drug addiction. That is the reason, we choose Drug Abuse topic on today’s Human Rights Day.’’
Recalling some of his recent experiences about drug prevalence of addiction in the society, Nazki said, “One of the boys told me that he had stolen all ornaments of his mother and sister to purchase drugs. Another person spent Rs 75 lakh on the drugs.”
The Chairperson said, “We discuss all sort of issues in our casual chats or during marriage ceremonies, but we never discuss drug abuse. My target is to create a debate on the topic. I want to create a sense of pain in society and treatment will come easily. Today, synthetic drugs are supplied from somewhere else which is more dangerous than cannabis. If we cut the supply line, we will be able to solve the problem to a great extent. Solutions have to find out within our social set-up.”
He said that need is to create mass awareness across the state about drug-abuse so that it can be completely eradicated.
In his address, Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan said, “Our endeavour should be to stop drug abuse at the grassroots level. The community-based approach is needed to map out vulnerable areas and persons. Lectures should be delivered in schools and colleges besides sports personalities shall be involved to create mass awareness against drug addiction. The concerned departments should make an effective plan to combat drug abuse across the valley. Divisional, District and area level Committees should be constituted which will take periodical reviews so that effective mechanism is developed to deal with the serious problem.”
The Commission on the occasion also released data on drug abusers admitted and reported in Out Patient Department (OPD) in Police Control Room (PCR) De-addiction Centre and Government Psychiatric Hospital in the year 2018.
At least 672 drug abusers were admitted in PCR Drug Deaddiction Centre and Government Psychiatric Hospital in the year 2018, the Commission revealed.
The data revealed that 232 drug addicts were admitted during the year 2018 in PCR de-addiction Centre and 2008 abusers were also treated in the OPD. Similarly, in Psychiatric Hospital Srinagar, 440 drug abusers were admitted while as 3895 drug addicts reported in OPD.