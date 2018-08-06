On GoI directions, JK Govt throws Modi’s Digital India to the wind

Bars employees from using internet inside secretariat
Bars employees from using internet inside secretariat
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 05:
Months after the State government barred its employees from writing against the government on social media, Governor N N Vohra led government has now barred internet facilities inside the civil secretariat.
The move has come on the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after the information related to appointment Aseem Sawhney, counsel for Kathua rape and murder accused Additional Advocate General (AAG) had leaked them to the media.
The GoI and State government’s decision to ban internet services for the employees working in the civil secretariat, the highest seat of power in the State, comes as a shock while GoI talks about promoting the Digital India, a drive started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1, 2015.
Sources in the administration said the Chief Secretary last week ordered jamming of internet services in the civil secretariat for all the employees except for the administrative secretaries who are using the WiFi services of the civil secretariat.
“An internal circular was issued to the Information Technology (IT) wing of the civil secretariat to bar the internet services of all those walking into the civil secretariat premises,” a top official said.
He said the Governor-led administration had made the move to stop information dissemination to the media.
The sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs had also asked the State administration to monitor how the information to the press and the general public was being leaked from the civil secretariat.
“They don’t want information related to certain things to move out but stopping employees from using internet during the office hours won’t solve their problem,” the official said.
As per sources, the IT wing has also been asked to monitor the official email accounts of the various sensitive departments.
Interestingly, the appointment of Aseem Sawhney had left the State government red-faced in the backdrop of which the State government started to look inward for the medium through which the information was leaked to the press.
Last year, the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party (PDP-BJP) government had issued an order asking the State government employees not to use their social media accounts for writing against the government.
The move had drawn flak with 2011 Indian Administrative Services batch topper and incumbent Managing Director Jammu Kashmir State Power Development Corporation, Shah Faesal writing in protest that he would use coded language to communicate now.
Following the social media ban, Faesal last month also received a letter from General Administrative Department intimidating him about action being initiated against him for writing against the government on Twitter and other social media accounts.
Meanwhile, the current jamming of the internet has left the lower rung employees in the civil secretariat disgruntled and questioning about the discriminatory attitude of the State government.
An official in the lower cadre of the civil secretariat services, wishing anonymity, said the most of the information which was sensitive or otherwise leaks from the top because the lower employees never comprehend the value of such things.
“Why is the internet facility provided to the top officials on their personal mobile phones? Does the government think that information pertaining to anything won't leak,” the official said.
Interestingly, most of the lower rung employees do not even know about the reasons behind the move with many suggesting that the internet has been jammed as a part of security beef up.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com