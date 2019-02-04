On frisking

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the inconvenience suffered by the people of Kashmir whenever security is intensified in valley. The frisking of people on important days and when some politicians visit Kashmir has become a norm. Barricades are put on the roads, traffic is diverted and halted on some routes, cars are checked by the government forces. People suffer due to these frequent incidents of checking and frisking. I had written about the same issue earlier also and we requested the concerned authorities to host the events and visits away from the civilian population. We are treated as suspects and villains in our own valley. This cannot be tolerated every now and then. If the politicians are afraid of the people of Kashmir, they should not visit the valley at all. There are many better places like Jammu where their well-wishers wait to welcome them always. Why do we suffer?
Nazir Bhat