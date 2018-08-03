On fake drugs

Dear Editor,
Nowadays newspapers are full of opinions regarding fake drugs and doctors who prescribe them. First of let them come with a proper definition of fake drugs. Some people think fake drugs mean that the substance contains only chalk or even poison. Also please answer whether these drugs are manufactured in Kashmir. Then some say all doctors are involved. Let us not make sweeping generalizations and let us learn to say and write about things without prejudice and in professional manner. There are doctors who do not enjoy the luxuries that people usually think.
Arif Maghribi Khan
