On elections

March 14, 2019 | Dear Editor,

All political parties in J&K have become restless since the day the government was dissolved. The parties and politicians want elections in the state to be conducted in a week’s time so that they can rule. Their intention does not seem to be serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir but getting elected to the seat of the power. Without power they feel isolated, weak and helpless. If the elections were about serving people, most of the politicians of today would have remained mum or distant from this process. After elections what do these people do? What have they done for the people of J&K? PDP, NC and BJP all have formed governments in the past. But they did not serve the people, they only worked for themselves and their fellow party members.

Mir Bashir