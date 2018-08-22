On Eid eve traffic soars in Srinagar

After roadsides, vendors occupy main roads to sell merchandise
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Aug 21:
Traffic jams on Srinagar roads witnessed a sudden increase as vendors further strengthened their occupation of roadsides and footpaths on Eid eve.
City centre, Lal Chowk, in particular, went completely jam-packed as the vendors have placed their stalls on the main road causing inconvenience to the people.
As the festival of sacrifice, Eid ul Azha is being celebrated on August 22 the streets across the summer capital have been filled by the vendors selling their merchandise on the stalls placed randomly along the roads.
The areas like Rajouri Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Hawal, Nowhatta witnessed a huge traffic mess as the vehicular movement came to halt for a considerable period of time with no one regulating the traffic.
In city centre the traffic cops tried to manage the traffic from Hari High Singh High Street to Amira Kadal and M.A Road but there was hardly any visible improvement in the traffic flow.
Majid, a commuter told Rising Kashmir, “It almost took me an hour to cross the Residency Road as it was completely occupied by the vendors.”
Blaming the government for not having proper arrangements to streamline things, Majid said the traffic mess is a regular activity when it comes to festivals like Eid.
“We have to suffer always, every time the festival of Eid comes in city witnesses’ chaos and as a result traffic flow gets affected causing inconvenience to people,” he said.
Another commuter, Saba said, “There should be a proper procedure of how things should go during festive days and traffic policemen should be holding the charge these days to regulate traffic.”
Saba further added that the Boulevard is the most affected during Eid days where there are no cops to look after the traffic causing traffic jam for hours.
“Eid is an occasion where traffic officials should be on toes to streamline things but unfortunately there is no one to look after the traffic here during Eid which causes mess and things turn ugly,” she stated.
An official at Traffic Headquarters told Rising Kashmir that the rush will be across the city because of Eid ul Azha but they always try to regulate the traffic during such occasions.
“Lal Chowk is the busiest area when it comes to traffic congestion, since the occasion is bigger we can’t stop people from visiting the city centre,” he said.
He further added that additional deployment has been made at places like Jehangir Chowk, Qamarwari, Parimpora Mandi keeping in view the Eid rush.
