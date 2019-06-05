On Eid eve, J&K Bank Chairman e-inaugurates 11 digital delivery points

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Committed to bring ease into the lives of people by providing them ever-ready banking service including cash-management solutions, J&K Bank Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed today e-inaugurated ten Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and one Cash Deposit Machines (CDM) in the state.

On the eve of Eid u Fitr Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed e-inaugurated the 11 Digital Delivery Points from the Corporate Headquarter of the Bank in presence of the Bank’s Executive Presidents P K Tickoo and R K Chibber, Presidents Rakesh Gandotra, Arun Gandotra, Ghulam Nabi Teli, Sunil Gupta, Rajni Saraf, Mohammad Maqbool Lone, Mohammad Younis Patoo and Ashraf Ali Malik. The Bank’s Vice-Presidents and other senior officials were also present of the occasion.

Citing immaculate execution of projects in a timely manner, Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed commended Team J&K Bank for working towards bringing a positive transformation in the financial and socio-economic landscape of the state and beyond by contributing the requisite platforms and channels.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the unique character of the Bank besides service which, he said, was replete with add-ons not seen commonly in other organisations.

“Many organisations aspire to do a lot but lack necessary ingredients like talent, resources, character, resilience and perseverance. J&K Bank, on the other hand, is full of talent and calibre which makes it a cut above the rest”, he said adding that the Bank has crossed the boundaries of doing only formal banking and works towards socio-economic uplift of the people, meeting their expectations and earning their trust.

Urging the Team J&K Bank to pass on the best of knowledge and expertise based on their experience to the next generation of bankers so that the Bank remains vibrant and a respected brand, he advised the Team to invest in today for a better tomorrow. “The senior management team needs to shape the organization in the best way possible so that the new generations reap benefits”, he added.

The Chairman and CEO expounded on the potential of ‘Brand J&K Bank’ which, he said “makes things happen” when associated with anything. He directed the Team to leverage its capability to the optimum level for increased growth and profitability while assuring them of a congenial and conducive work environment coupled with best package and perquisites.

Executive President (EP) P K Tickoo while speaking on the occasion stressed on the need to adapt to the changing dynamics of the banking and financial sector saying that the survivability of an organization in a fickle sector like banking depended on its ability to adapt to the changes. He lauded the Bank for a seamless transition from manual banking landscape into the digital milieu and underlined the need to accentuate digital penetration of the Bank.

Hailing the Bank’s endeavour to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and reconditioned customer interaction spaces, EP R K Chibber delineated on the dividends that the brand image of the Bank will reap on account of reinvigorated and renovated infrastructure. He said the Bank was “ahead of the pack” in terms of creating a vibrant physical environment, adding that the people appreciated the good work whenever they visit the Business Units of the Bank.

Vice-President Sushil Gupta proposed vote of thanks and emphasized on the importance of inaugurating the Delivery Points in the holy month of Ramadan, especially on the eve of the Eid-Ul-Fitr, “With this, the ATM network of the Bank has increased to 1302. At present, the Bank has 71 CDMs/Cash Recyclers functioning in the country’’, he said while describing the numbers.

The e-inauguration of these Digital Delivery Points is meant to ensure unhindered cash flow during and after the festivities enabling people to celebrate the festival without inconvenience. Besides reducing footfall at Business Units, the Delivery Points will address the issues related to withdrawal and deposit of cash at prominent business hubs experiencing a heavy rush of people.

With the e-inauguration, the ATMs commissioned have been made functional in North Zone at Sonium, Nowshehra and Nadihal; in the Central Zone at Bus Stand Magam, Pandit Colony Shiekhpora, Pantha Chowk Market, Industrial Estate Zakura, PC Depot Qamarwari; and in the South Zone at Barsoo and Police Station Road Kakapora, while as the CDM installed at Chanapora has become operational.

