On Diwali, Kaloosa village lits-up with lights of love, peace

Festival comes with rebirth of brotherhood for Chaman Lal Koul
Mir TariqBandipora:
For Pandits and Muslims living in Kaloosa villlage of north Kashmir’s district Bandipora, Diwali—the festival of lights comes with the loud message of love and peace.
Different festivals represent different meanings so represents the Dewali—victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil—however for 70-year-old Chaman Lal Koul Diwali has a different meaning besides the customary essence.
For Koul every Diwali comes with rebirth of brotherhood and unity a famous social trait of Kashmiri culture. Chaman Lal Koul, a teacher, residing here in Kaloosa area of Bandipora braving all odds continued to stay put to his roots,. instead of migrating out of Kashmir during early 90’s.
From last 30 years Koul has never celebrated Diwali without participation of his Muslim brothers. For him Diwali is not less than a blessed meet that makes a way of joining souls and hearts.
“Diwali is blessed occasion in which different hearts and souls meet up to resonate with inner sacred music”
“It is not only the festival of victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil but it is the festival which refresh the care of our Muslim brothers they had deep inside for their Pandith brothers” Said Chaman Lal.
“Our Diwali is always incomplete and tasteless without our Muslim brother and they always come and join the festivity, even they are helping us in making the arrangements” Koul said.
For Chaman Lal Dewali invoke the fervour and emotions of unity, brotherhood and care among two communities-Muslims and Pandith-which according to him as been the part of festivity living since times immemorial in Kashmir besides witnessing political upheaval.
“We are celebrating Dewali traditionally my friends Noor Muhammad, Ghulam Mahiudin and others used to come and celebrate with us now others Muslim brothers arrive for our help in making the arrangements of the festival” Koul said.
Recollecting the memories Koul said that they miss their Pandith brethren but added Muslim brethren has kept their spirits up in absence of their own people.
“We are missing our brothers who unfortunately left their homeland but our Muslim brothers never allow the tradition of brotherhood and unity to die even they never allow us to feel alone in absence of our nears and dears” Koul said.
Muslims always help us, they care for us and festivals like Diwali and rejuvenates the spirit of brotherhood among the two communities-Muslism and Pandiths,Chaman Lal Koul said while appealing all his relatives, neighbours who have fled their homeland and are now residing in different parts outside Kashmir. “Comeback to Kashmir let us enjoy the spirit of Kashmiri ethos and culture” Koul appeals Kashmir Pandits who flee out early in 90’s.