On despondency

June 20, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Life breeds a broad range of experiences that shape and govern us. At the same time it provides us a reason and motivation to respond to a given situation accordingly. A rolling stone can clear the ground but it never gathers moss. A furious tempest prompts man to maintain more vigil than a gentle storm, by the same token, excruciating circumstances yields us an opportunity to develop a critical sense of thinking, thereby helping us understand the very essence of life to the best possible extent. A person coming from a humble background has bundle of experiences under his belt and if channelized in a proper direction, he can chisel us to the proximate levels of perfection. It may sound a bit irrational to keep the growth of an individual contingent upon the adversities that life does hurl at him, but history is witness to such cases in plenty. As Aristotle says, knowing yourself is beginning of all wisdom. Life laden with euphoria scuttles the emergence of a fertile and innovative mind. A person lost in false and fabricated self-pride seldom rises from ruins of shattered debris because pride without endowment borders upon lunacy. Pragmatism grows only when need is felt to wrestle with hurdles. Voyage in rough waters hone ones navigation skills and helps discover routes hitherto unexplored and unknown.

Mir Asif Yousuf

