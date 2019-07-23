On Cricket diplomacy

July 23, 2019 | Shah Faez Hussain

Mixing Politics and Sports is totally displeasing

Cricket is an international sports game virtually played by all nations. It is a bat and ball game played between two teams, each consisting of eleven players. Cricket is the most popular sport in India so far and is played almost everywhere by almost everyone. It is not the national sport of India but it seems like that. Indians are hooked to cricket which is a passion among them.The zeal, the vogue and the exhilaration of onlookers is nonpareil to that of any other sport. The fervent and fervour for cricket is all high. The craze is such that when any cricket series starts it becomes the top priority of all people ranging from a school-going student to an aged person. Street cricket is very famous here. Kids, boys and even old guns are seen playing cricket enthusiastically in the streets. Cricket in India has the competence to bring people together regardless of their race and caste. The love and revere for cricket in India is peerless as compared to any other game.

India also has an outstanding recognition in the world arena. India’s national cricket team is world famous. The men in blue have been among the top-notch cricket players in the world. Cricket in India is governed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Team India is a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Indian cricket team has always maintained cordial relations with its opponent teams. However, in some cases had to face ups and downs which sometimes strained the relations with some of the opponent teams.

The Indian team shares rivalry with the Pakistani team and India-Pakistan matches are the most predictive matches and most watched television broadcasts in the country. The India-Pakistan sports rivalry is terrible and notorious. There are numerous disputes between the two countries which has thrown ill light on the sports sphere of the two countries. The Kashmir Issue laid the substructure for the inception of the severe sporting rivalry between the two nations.

Some days back when the world cup series were going on, India had reached the semi-final and was playing with New Zealand. People in Kashmir were stuck to televisions, some clung on the local shops and some were seen absorbed in mobile screens on the roadsides. India’s dream of lifting their third world cup shattered after the defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final. It was a miserable moment for the Indian fans. But here in Kashmir, while watching the last overs of match, the faces of spectators were getting radiant and rapturous.

The match was ironically a clash between the two teams. The Indian players were getting out on single digits. When India was eventually declared loser, people in Kashmir came out of their houses and swarmed towards roads. As if they were released from captivity. Everyone was going merry. Young people were commemorating the India’s loss with pomp and show. This all happens because of the ongoing political turmoil in Kashmir. But all this shows there is no magnanimity left with people. After the miserable and barbaric act of Pulwama attack in Kashmir, Indian Cricket team stated that it won’t play any match with Pakistan. This too was objectionable. Indian cricket team or Pakistani Cricket team has nothing to do with the strife between India and Pakistan on any issue.

Mixing Politics and Sports is totally displeasing. A match between the two teams of two nations aims to bring the two nations close to each other and result in rapprochement. One hopes that by playing cricket, Indian and Pakistani players understand one another and develop bonhomie but it has been turned into a tug of war for political reasons.

Kashmiri students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir interact with their brothers from other states and discuss India-Pakistan match which ends in bad note. Unless we stop pouring politics into sports, we can’t even think of a peaceful and hushed environment in Kashmir. Cricket should always be played for good reasons so that people of the divide can come closer and true sportsmanship must triumph always come what may.

(Author is 8th class student of St. Peter’s International Academy, Anantnag)

shahfaez011@gmail.com