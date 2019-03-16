On Chinar Day, Chaar-Chinari gets new lease of life

March 16, 2019 |

Advisor Ganai plants Chinar saplings at famous island, says Kashmir safest place for tourists

On the Chinar Day, famed Chaar-Chinari, known for spotting majestic chinar trees on Friday got a new lease of life with the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai planting saplings.

Meanwhile Ganai planted two Chinar trees to restore its glory in presence of tourists and representative from local travel and hospitality sector.

The famous island on the Dal Lake remained abuzz with the activities and tourists were seen dotting the island.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganai said Char-Chinari is famous for its Chinar trees which need to be restored to regain its lost glory.

“This place was famous for four majestic Chinar trees at four corners of this island. However, unfortunately, one of the Chinar trees withered due to some reasons,” Ganai said. “We have planted two more Chinar trees and we hope that they will grow and make this place more beautiful and attractive for visitors,” he said.

Ganai said that he has directed tourism officials to do the facelift of such tourist attractions in Kashmir region. He said that people should have a homely feel and they should also enjoy the hospitality of Kashmiris. Ganai urged tourism stakeholders to popularize such places in their road shows and FAM tours. He said that government was taking every possible effort to promote Kashmir tourism on national and international level.

Pertinently Chinars are intricately interconnected to the lives of people and Kashmiri culture. The majestic Kashmiri Chinar (Plantus orientalis kashmiriana), locally called 'Bouin', is the symbol of Kashmir and signifies the heritage and grandeur of Kashmiri civilization.

The introduction of Chinar trees in Kashmir has different theories, versions, and claims. Some say the tree was introduced in Kashmir during Ashoka’s reign while others argue that Mughals brought the tree to the Valley. Some affirm that Chinars are Kashmir’s own as Kashmiri saints who lived prior to Mughals have used it in their poetry.

However, most Kashmiri historians have pointed out that Chinars were brought from Central Asia by the Mughal kings and some even say that the Mughal emperor Jehangir used to nourish the 1200 Chinar trees planted in the Naseem Bagh.

On the occasion, Ganai appealed the travellers and potential tourists to visit J&K for holidays.

“The tourist season has started and everything is normal here. Tulip Garden will also be opened soon for this season with large varieties of flowers. We want to appeal the potential tourists from within and outside the country to visit the J&K State and enjoy the natural beauty and rich tradition of unmatched hospitality,” he said.

He said the tourism and other departments have put up for all the necessary arrangements for the hassle-free and memorable journey of the travellers.

On the occasion, the Advisor also interacted with the travel trade and tourists—especially a large group of 40 foreigners.

Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Deputy Directors were also present on the occasion.