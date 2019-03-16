About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 16, 2019 |

On Chinar Day, Chaar-Chinari gets new lease of life

Advisor Ganai plants Chinar saplings at famous island, says Kashmir safest place for tourists 

 On the Chinar Day, famed Chaar-Chinari, known for spotting majestic chinar trees on Friday got a new lease of life with the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai planting saplings.
Meanwhile Ganai planted two Chinar trees to restore its glory in presence of tourists and representative from local travel and hospitality sector.
The famous island on the Dal Lake remained abuzz with the activities and tourists were seen dotting the island.
Speaking on the occasion, Ganai said Char-Chinari is famous for its Chinar trees which need to be restored to regain its lost glory.
“This place was famous for four majestic Chinar trees at four corners of this island. However, unfortunately, one of the Chinar trees withered due to some reasons,” Ganai said. “We have planted two more Chinar trees and we hope that they will grow and make this place more beautiful and attractive for visitors,” he said.
Ganai said that he has directed tourism officials to do the facelift of such tourist attractions in Kashmir region. He said that people should have a homely feel and they should also enjoy the hospitality of Kashmiris. Ganai urged tourism stakeholders to popularize such places in their road shows and FAM tours. He said that government was taking every possible effort to promote Kashmir tourism on national and international level.
Pertinently Chinars are intricately interconnected to the lives of people and Kashmiri culture. The majestic Kashmiri Chinar (Plantus orientalis kashmiriana), locally called 'Bouin', is the symbol of Kashmir and signifies the heritage and grandeur of Kashmiri civilization.
The introduction of Chinar trees in Kashmir has different theories, versions, and claims. Some say the tree was introduced in Kashmir during Ashoka’s reign while others argue that Mughals brought the tree to the Valley. Some affirm that Chinars are Kashmir’s own as Kashmiri saints who lived prior to Mughals have used it in their poetry.
However, most Kashmiri historians have pointed out that Chinars were brought from Central Asia by the Mughal kings and some even say that the Mughal emperor Jehangir used to nourish the 1200 Chinar trees planted in the Naseem Bagh.
On the occasion, Ganai appealed the travellers and potential tourists to visit J&K for holidays.
“The tourist season has started and everything is normal here. Tulip Garden will also be opened soon for this season with large varieties of flowers. We want to appeal the potential tourists from within and outside the country to visit the J&K State and enjoy the natural beauty and rich tradition of unmatched hospitality,” he said.
He said the tourism and other departments have put up for all the necessary arrangements for the hassle-free and memorable journey of the travellers.
On the occasion, the Advisor also interacted with the travel trade and tourists—especially a large group of 40 foreigners.
Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Deputy Directors were also present on the occasion.

 

Latest News

Forthcoming elections will characterize the recourse of J&K for next h ...

Forthcoming elections will characterize the recourse of J&K for next h ...

Mar 15 | Agencies
Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand terror attack arouses global outrage

New Zealand terror attack arouses global outrage

Mar 15 | PTI/AFP
Sajad Lone condemns targeting of political workers in Kashmir

Sajad Lone condemns targeting of political workers in Kashmir

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
Police refutes reports of its personnel thrashing KU scholar

Police refutes reports of its personnel thrashing KU scholar

Mar 15 | Agencies
Army porter dies after hit by snow slide in Uri

Army porter dies after hit by snow slide in Uri

Mar 15 | Noor ul Haq
SPO killed in accident in Surankote Poonch

SPO killed in accident in Surankote Poonch

Mar 15 | Agencies
Teacher held as video showing corporal punishment goes viral

Teacher held as video showing corporal punishment goes viral

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak response on India’s demands on Kartarpur Corridor inadequate: Amar ...

Pak response on India’s demands on Kartarpur Corridor inadequate: Amar ...

Mar 15 | Agencies
Omar, Mehbooba condemn New Zealand mosque attacks

Omar, Mehbooba condemn New Zealand mosque attacks

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
ED moves Delhi court to quiz Altaf Shah in Tihar

ED moves Delhi court to quiz Altaf Shah in Tihar

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
49 dead in New Zealand mosque shootings

49 dead in New Zealand mosque shootings

Mar 15 | AFP/PTI
Man killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kashmir

Man killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kashmir's Bandipora

Mar 15 | Agencies
People are my assets, ready for any investigation: Mirwaiz

People are my assets, ready for any investigation: Mirwaiz

Mar 15 | Junaid Kathju
Forces deployed in Anantnag town to foil protests

Forces deployed in Anantnag town to foil protests

Mar 15 | Shafat Mir
Mirwaiz condemns Christchurch mosque attacks

Mirwaiz condemns Christchurch mosque attacks

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
40 dead, 20 injured in Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand PM

40 dead, 20 injured in Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand PM

Mar 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Charred body of Army tradesman found in TA camp in Kupwara

Charred body of Army tradesman found in TA camp in Kupwara

Mar 15 | Agencies
Army porter injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army porter injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Mar 15 | Agencies
Bangladesh cricket team flees mosque shooting

Bangladesh cricket team flees mosque shooting

Mar 15 | AP/Press Trust of India

'Multiple fatalities' as gunman targets New Zealand mosques

Mar 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Civilian shot dead in Pulwama

Civilian shot dead in Pulwama's Gulzarpora

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 16, 2019 |

On Chinar Day, Chaar-Chinari gets new lease of life

Advisor Ganai plants Chinar saplings at famous island, says Kashmir safest place for tourists 

              

 On the Chinar Day, famed Chaar-Chinari, known for spotting majestic chinar trees on Friday got a new lease of life with the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai planting saplings.
Meanwhile Ganai planted two Chinar trees to restore its glory in presence of tourists and representative from local travel and hospitality sector.
The famous island on the Dal Lake remained abuzz with the activities and tourists were seen dotting the island.
Speaking on the occasion, Ganai said Char-Chinari is famous for its Chinar trees which need to be restored to regain its lost glory.
“This place was famous for four majestic Chinar trees at four corners of this island. However, unfortunately, one of the Chinar trees withered due to some reasons,” Ganai said. “We have planted two more Chinar trees and we hope that they will grow and make this place more beautiful and attractive for visitors,” he said.
Ganai said that he has directed tourism officials to do the facelift of such tourist attractions in Kashmir region. He said that people should have a homely feel and they should also enjoy the hospitality of Kashmiris. Ganai urged tourism stakeholders to popularize such places in their road shows and FAM tours. He said that government was taking every possible effort to promote Kashmir tourism on national and international level.
Pertinently Chinars are intricately interconnected to the lives of people and Kashmiri culture. The majestic Kashmiri Chinar (Plantus orientalis kashmiriana), locally called 'Bouin', is the symbol of Kashmir and signifies the heritage and grandeur of Kashmiri civilization.
The introduction of Chinar trees in Kashmir has different theories, versions, and claims. Some say the tree was introduced in Kashmir during Ashoka’s reign while others argue that Mughals brought the tree to the Valley. Some affirm that Chinars are Kashmir’s own as Kashmiri saints who lived prior to Mughals have used it in their poetry.
However, most Kashmiri historians have pointed out that Chinars were brought from Central Asia by the Mughal kings and some even say that the Mughal emperor Jehangir used to nourish the 1200 Chinar trees planted in the Naseem Bagh.
On the occasion, Ganai appealed the travellers and potential tourists to visit J&K for holidays.
“The tourist season has started and everything is normal here. Tulip Garden will also be opened soon for this season with large varieties of flowers. We want to appeal the potential tourists from within and outside the country to visit the J&K State and enjoy the natural beauty and rich tradition of unmatched hospitality,” he said.
He said the tourism and other departments have put up for all the necessary arrangements for the hassle-free and memorable journey of the travellers.
On the occasion, the Advisor also interacted with the travel trade and tourists—especially a large group of 40 foreigners.
Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Deputy Directors were also present on the occasion.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;