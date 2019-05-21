On charity

May 21, 2019 | Dear editor

It is saddening to see people wandering on roads, entering mosques, homes, offices and business establishment even educational institutions along with receipts and thick files asking people to give charity in the name of orphans and destitute. We wonder how they are allowed to run this business without proof of authenticity. Surely the orphans and destitute are being exploited by some black sheep in our valley. Every Muslim needs to introspect and ensure that this type of menace is stopped. In fact we have some registered trusts that are being run in the valley by some financially sound and credible people and we still do not know the names of the people who help orphans and destitute not only in Ramadan but throughout the year. People with meager income or financially poor are being given free medicines but not before verifying about their sources of income and other credentials. So people in general must introspect before offering to the people who visit mosques, business establishment, offices and educational institution every day with some hired vans fitted with microphones to receive charity from the people.

