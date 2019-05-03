On beggars

May 03, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding the problem of begging that has held Kashmir a hostage. At every bus stop on every road we are being stopped by beggars most of who have come from outside the state. We have been pleading the government to stop the nuisance but all our pleas have been striking deaf ears. If the government wants to keep its humane face then it should open shelters and day care facilities for them. The officials should take these beggars home, feed them, provide them with clothes and money. But no government official will do that. The government simply excuses itself believing it is not its problem. It is a problem and it is a big problem as people suspect the outsiders to be involved in unlawful activities. We have been repeatedly requesting the government but no action has been taken. If people come to Kashmir to work and be involved in a useful and productive work, there is no problem in it. It is the nuisance of begging that irritates the people.

Nisar Bhat