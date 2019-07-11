Ombudsman for Panchayats meets Governor

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

K.B. Agarwal, Ombudsman for Panchayats, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Agarwal briefed Governor about functioning of the Panchayats and various issues being dealt by the Ombudsman in this regard. They also discussed about strengthening of these grass root level democratic institutions for holistic development of the villages.

Governor emphasized the crucial role of Ombudsman in making Panchayats accountable and function in a fair and transparent manner.