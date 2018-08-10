Omar’s statement ridiculous: KEA

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman Mohammad Yasin Khan while sharply reacting to the statement of former chief minister Omar Abdullah that “those out to defend Section Article 35-A were tacitly accepting that future of the state lies within the Constitution of India, termed his statement as ridiculous which shows his sign of insecurity.
He said when every citizen of the state was striving for unity and protesting against the possible abrogation of Article 35-A in all the regions of the state, former Chief Minister was behaving carelessly.
He added that such voices should be reminded that if Article 35-A is revoked, the possibility of plebiscite as promised to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions will be over.
“Er Rashid who supports plebiscite on Kashmir has failed to look at the deadly fallouts of the revocation of the Article 35-A,” said Khan.
Yasin Khan asked the politicians like Omar Abdullah and Er Rashid to show maturity and sincerity on the issue linked to collective existence of Jammu and Kashmir.
Khan appealed to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on need for unity.
The KTMF president said after the abrogation of Article 35-A, the citizens will lose their identities.
“After the changes in Article 35-A, Kashmiri people will no more be called Kashmiris, Ladakh no more of Ladakhi and Jammu no more of Jammuites,” said Khan.
He added that if the Article 35-A will be revoked people from other states will legally snatch our identity.
m.baseerat7@gmail.com