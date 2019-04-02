About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Omar’s demand intended to create separatist psyche: Jaitley

‘Art 35-A wasn’t there when IoA was signed in Oct 1947’

Taking on former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, Union minister Arun Jaitley Monday said his demand for revival of the post of prime minister and president in J&K is intended to create a "separatists psyche" and asserted that “new India would never allow any government to commit such blunders.”
"The separatists and the terrorists want a part of the State to segregate from India. India will never accept this. It has already given a loud and clear message both to the separatists/ terrorists and Pakistan that Azadi is not a distant possibility. It is an impossibility," Jaitley said.
The senior BJP leader and Union Finance Minister also said statements of the two parties that the constitutional link between the State and the country is based on solemn assurance of Article 35A were unacceptable.
“Some have even gone further and argued that two constitutional provisions constitute the revocable link which has to be maintained,” he noted.
Jaitley said the argument is completely unacceptable as Article 35A was not there in 1947 when the Instrument of Accession was signed in the month of October.
"In 1950, when the Constitution came into force, it was not there. It was only surreptitiously inserted in 1954. How can it be the essential Constitutional link?," the minister said.
Jaitley said the matter is being heard by the Supreme Court.
"Why intimidate the Court which is hearing the matter. History is never reversed by Court judgements. The argument of revocability is as absurd as a suggestion that if the Indian Independence Act was revoked by the British Parliament, we will lose our Independence," he said in the blog titled 'Ek Desh Mein Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan' (In one country, two constitutions, two heads).
Jaitley said Abdullah's demand of reviving the post of Wazir-e-Azam and Sadar-e-Riyasat is only intended to create a "separatists psyche".
"Little do these demandeurs realise how much they are hurting the country as also their own people. The new India will never allow any Government to commit such blunders," the minister said.
On Saturday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that the relationship between the Union and the state would be over if Article 370 of the Constitution is revoked.

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Apr 01 | Agencies
KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Apr 01 | Umar Raina
BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
I-T dept attaches Geelani

I-T dept attaches Geelani's Delhi house on wilful tax evasion charges

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
24 dead in China forest fire

24 dead in China forest fire

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Apr 01 | Agencies
India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

Apr 01 | Agencies
Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Omar’s demand intended to create separatist psyche: Jaitley

‘Art 35-A wasn’t there when IoA was signed in Oct 1947’

              

Taking on former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, Union minister Arun Jaitley Monday said his demand for revival of the post of prime minister and president in J&K is intended to create a "separatists psyche" and asserted that “new India would never allow any government to commit such blunders.”
"The separatists and the terrorists want a part of the State to segregate from India. India will never accept this. It has already given a loud and clear message both to the separatists/ terrorists and Pakistan that Azadi is not a distant possibility. It is an impossibility," Jaitley said.
The senior BJP leader and Union Finance Minister also said statements of the two parties that the constitutional link between the State and the country is based on solemn assurance of Article 35A were unacceptable.
“Some have even gone further and argued that two constitutional provisions constitute the revocable link which has to be maintained,” he noted.
Jaitley said the argument is completely unacceptable as Article 35A was not there in 1947 when the Instrument of Accession was signed in the month of October.
"In 1950, when the Constitution came into force, it was not there. It was only surreptitiously inserted in 1954. How can it be the essential Constitutional link?," the minister said.
Jaitley said the matter is being heard by the Supreme Court.
"Why intimidate the Court which is hearing the matter. History is never reversed by Court judgements. The argument of revocability is as absurd as a suggestion that if the Indian Independence Act was revoked by the British Parliament, we will lose our Independence," he said in the blog titled 'Ek Desh Mein Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan' (In one country, two constitutions, two heads).
Jaitley said Abdullah's demand of reviving the post of Wazir-e-Azam and Sadar-e-Riyasat is only intended to create a "separatists psyche".
"Little do these demandeurs realise how much they are hurting the country as also their own people. The new India will never allow any Government to commit such blunders," the minister said.
On Saturday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that the relationship between the Union and the state would be over if Article 370 of the Constitution is revoked.

News From Rising Kashmir

;