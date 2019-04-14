Omar’s assertion indicator of panic: Sajad

April 14, 2019 |

Chairman, Peoples Conference, Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday said that Omar Abdullah seems to have suddenly discovered a sense of humor or has lost touch with the ground.

“NC has lost Baramulla. PC has taken the seat convincingly. While we are quiet with humility, the loser is beating drums of victory after fearing a repeat of Baramulla loss in the Srinagar Parliamentary seat. We fought on an agenda of truthfulness and were up against some of the worst falsehood propagated by the NC. One fine day the NC would announce that they are restoring the Prime Minister and Sadar-e-Riyasat posts. The next day they would announce removing the PSA. This is the same NC which has been an active participant in abolishing these posts. This is the same NC whose leader Sheikh Sahib, an ex PM of Kashmir, happily took oath as the Chief Minister of Kashmir in lieu of power in 1975. This is the same NC which in 1975 passed the Constitutional order 101 dated 23-07-1975 grievously eroding the special status. This is the same NC which scripted the Land grants bill. This is the same NC which opened the flood gates for leasing out thousands of kanals to defense establishment”, he added.

Sajad said that NC is vehemently propagating the falsehood of conspiracies being hatched when they are out of power.

“The biggest conspiracy hatched against the Kashmiris has been the NC. Delhi in league with the NC stole an entire election to keep them in power and when people rose in revolt, it was primarily against the NC. Does the NC forget that they along with their leader Farooq Abdullah fled the state in 1989 leaving their workers behind? Have they forgotten that the word NC was a stigma in 1989? Have they forgotten how NC workers would issue statements in newspapers distancing themselves from the NC? In the aftermath of 1987 robbery of elections leading up to the revolt of 1989, the top NC leadership fled and while we were all facing brutalities, being jailed, killed, beaten up, Farooq sahib and the future tormentor of Kashmiris Omar Abdullah spent most of the time in Europe and Delhi. These special tourists were thrust yet again on Kashmiris in 1996 when yet another entire election was stolen to hand power on platter. I ask the people of Kashmir.