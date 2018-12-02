Omar writes to Governor Malik on changing PRC rules

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Vice President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Omar Abdullah wrote a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday. In the letter, Omar expressed party’s “displeasure” on the issue of changing rules of Permanent Resident Certificate and opined that an attempt is being made to distort the demography of the State.
Letter
His Excellency
The Governor
Shri Satya Pal Malik
Governor, J&K
Sir,
We are obligated to write to you at a time when you are mulling changes to the permanent resident certificate rules. Our party, the National Conference, is of the opinion that this is an attempt to distort the demography of the State and finds it detrimental to J&K’s special status.
The State administrative council (SAC) is unilaterally bringing changes in the working of institutions and procedures, a practice that is against the principles and spirit of democracy and participative governance.
There are media reports that your administration is planning changes in the procedure for granting PRCs. The reports say that directions have already been issued to the concerned officials to make changes in the procedure pertaining to the issuance of these certificates.
The National Conference deems it objectionable and condemnable. In addition , it is a brazen act to further create mistrust among people here and can have serious ramifications for the prospects of peace and harmony in J & K.
Moreover, this move comes at a time when the state does not have a popularly elected government. The assembly has been dissolved and elections are due within months. This makes the move of your administration unethical.
Our state is a sensitive state and any misadventure by the SAC could disturb the fragile and precarious peace here. It is highly unfortunate that no wider consultations with any political party of the state and other stake holders were carried out.
We hope that you roll back any decision made in this regard immediately. We also want to convey and register our displeasure and a unanimous decision to oppose this move.
Thank You.
With regards,
Omar Abdullah
Vice President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference