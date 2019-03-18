Omar will be next CM, I will go to parliament: Farooq

March 18, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

‘Modi in danger, not India’

National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah Sunday said his son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah would be the next chief minister of the State.

“I will not become the chief minister. Omar Abdullah will become the CM of Jammu Kashmir. He is young and I’m an old man. I can’t do much work like the young Omar but I will use wisdom. Inshallah, I have full faith I will go to the parliament,” Abdullah said addressing a public meeting at Bagh-e-Bahu in Jammu.

“In the parliament, we have to make the nation, strengthen people and their communities. We are not there for a particular community but for all the communities. We will fight against injustice with all the communities,” he said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdullah said, it was not India that was in danger but Modi.

“India is not in danger but it is the BJP which is in danger due to the rug slipping from under the feet of Prime Minister,” he said.

Stressing that they there was a euphoria over stopping the Chenab spill over to Pakistan, he said Jammu Kashmir had been the worst sufferer of the Indus Water Treaty and regretted that the project costs of harnessing Chenab waters had escalated manifold due to lackadaisical approach in its implementation.

Farooq said Jammu Kashmir still lacked adequate water supply and electricity.

Taunting the Prime Minister Modi-led government for carrying airstrike inside Pakistan, Abdullah said, “It was good that they went there and our plane crashed and their too.”

Referring to the air strike across the border after the Pulwama attack and killing of 40 CRPF men, he regretted the expression of selective outrage saying similar concern and anguish should have been demonstrated over the killing of troops in Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh and elsewhere.

He said nobody from Government of India had even visited the bereaved family members of those CRPF personnel.

Responding to those who label Kashmiris as Pakistanis, Abdullah said a poor NC worker was killed by the militants in Kashmir because he was holding the tricolour. ”When NC fought elections at the peak of militancy, there was no one to contest,” he said and questioned where the people who were questioning the loyalty of Kashmiris had gone then.

Coming down heavily on the divisive forces across India, Abdullah said, “To spread hate, and to divide people in the name of religion, they are taking up lotus flower that my father, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah included in the J&K’s emblem. However, we didn’t create difference between two people belonging to different faiths.”

He also targeted those trying to project that Jammu and Ladakh faced discrimination and said when Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened, not only had Hindus and Sikh been killed by the British troops but also Muslims.

Abdullah also targeted TV news channels for playing in the hands of those bent upon creating division in the society.

“Today, hate is being spread but those who can understand the feelings of people and strengthen the country should rule the country,” he said.