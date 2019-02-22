Omar welcomes SC direction to states over attack on Kashmiris

AgenciesSrinagar
Welcoming the direction by Supreme Court (SC) to 10 states to ensure safety of Kashmiris, former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday said Union Human Resource Development( HRD) minister was busy living in denial and a Governor was busy issuing threats.
Omar, taking to micro blogging site twitter, said, 'Grateful to the Hon Supreme Court of India for doing what our elected leadership in Delhi should have been doing. The union HRD minister was busy living in denial & a Governor was busy issuing threats. Thank goodness the Hon SC stepped in.'
The SC asked 10 states to take "prompt action" to ensure Kashmiris living across the country do not face social boycott or attacks, amid reports of threats and violence against them in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.