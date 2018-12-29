About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar welcomes Rajnath's statement on holding polls in JK

Published at December 29, 2018 01:12 AM 0Comment(s)261views


Srinagar:

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah Friday welcomed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in the Lok Sabha that the Centre was ready for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
"An important assurance on the floor of the house in the Lok Sabha. This should put to rest the motivated speculation that elections in the state will happen only after the general elections," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.
Replying to a discussion on the resolution on a presidential proclamation about imposition of President's Rule in the state, the Union home minister said the government is ready for assembly polls but the decision has to be taken by the Election Commission. "We are totally committed to democratic process," Singh said.

