Omar visits Atif’s family in Hajin

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday visited the Mir family in Hajin area of Bandipore of north Kashmir whose 11-year-old son Atif Ahmed Mir was held hostage by militants and subsequently killed during gunfight with forces.

"Returning just now from Hajin where I had gone to condole the death of young Atif. Atif was an 11 year old boy, the only son of his parents, killed after he was taken hostage by militants last week," Omar wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

"There can be nothing worse for a father than to lend shoulder to his young child's coffin and nothing worse for a mother than to grieve at her young child's grave. Kashmir has seen too much of this suffering heaped on parents," he said.

"It was a heart-wrenching scene. It will take them a lot of time to overcome this grief. The parents and two elder sisters could not be consoled," Omar told PTI after his meeting.

The boy was killed on March 22 after a gunfight erupted in his house, where two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were hiding. The boy was taken hostage by militants and was subsequently killed during the gunfight.

The killing evoked sharp reactions from locals.

A video has also gone viral on social media. In the video, the forces blast the house where two militants and the boy were holed-up.

People have also criticised forces strategy saying they should have prolonged the encounter instead of blowing the house fully knowing that minor was present in the house.



