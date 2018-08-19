Omar to donate month's salary for Kerala flood relief

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Saturday said he would donate a month's salary to the relief efforts in flood-ravaged Kerala, and appealed Governor N N Vohra to send some assistance to the southern state.
"I will be donating my salary for this month to the relief efforts in Kerala. I also appeal to my colleagues in NC and others in J&K to remember what we went through in 2014 & do their own bit, however small, to help. From "Heaven on earth" to "God's own country" (sic)," Omar twitted.
The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 194 lives in Kerala since August 8, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state.
Omar, who was the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister when floods hit the state in 2014, said a number of states and organisations had come to their assistance back then which was invaluable.
"Jenab Vohra Sahib, a number of states and organisations came to the assistance of J&K in 2014 and that help was invaluable. Can I request you to officially announce some assistance from J&K for Kerala at their time of need,” he said.