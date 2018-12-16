Omar terms it massacre; Mehbooba, Mir bloodbath

Farooq says Kashmir turned into theatre of death; Sajad hopes Govt abandons ‘Rambo mindset’; Dialogue only way to resolve Kashmir issue, says Soz
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 15:
The pro-India political parties in the State Saturday termed the killings in Srinoo, Pulwama at the hands of government forces as “massacre” and “bloodbath”.
Terming the killings of seven civilians at the hands of government forces as a “massacre”, former chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah took to micro-blogging website Twitter writing, “7 dead. There is no explanation for this excessive use of force, none what so ever. This is a massacre & that’s the only way to describe it (sic).”
Abdullah also hit out at the Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration saying it had failed to focus on the security of the people.
“The administration of Governor Malik has one task & one task only - to focus on the security of the people of J&K & restore peace to a troubled valley. Sadly it appears that’s the only thing the administration is not doing. Publicity campaigns & full page ads don’t bring peace (sic),” Omar tweeted.
Terming the operation of the government forces as a “badly executed” one, he wrote, “6 (7) civilians killed and numerous more injured, many critically. Any way you look at it this was a badly executed encounter. Protests around encounter sites are now the norm not the exception. Why are we unable to learn how to handle them better (sic)?”
His father and NC President Farooq Abdullah called for a probe into civilian killings.
The three-time chief minister and Member of Parliament said the Valley had been turned into a “theatre of death and destruction”.
“Incidents like these put a big question mark on the working of government and security agencies in such circumstances. I am deeply saddened over the killing of civilians in Pulwama,” Farooq said. “The incident must be probed thoroughly and those found guilty must be brought to book. I pray for peace to departed souls and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”
Another former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said no country could win war by “killings its own people”.
“How long are we going to shoulder the coffins of our youngsters? So many civilians killed today post encounter in Pulwama. No country can win a war by killing its own people. I strongly condemn these killings, and once again appeal for efforts, to stop this blood bath (sic),” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
Mehbooba also took a dig at Governor’s Malik’s administration for failing to secure civilian lives.
“No probe enough to bring back the dead innocent civilians. South Kashmir has been reeling under fear for the last 6 months. Is this what was expected from Gov rule? The admin has failed in securing civilian lives. Deepest condolences to the bereaved (sic),” she tweeted.
Expressing anguish, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the killings could have been avoided had the government forces followed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) properly.
Calling for end to bloodshed, Mir said Government of India and State government had miserably failed to restore peaceful atmosphere in the Valley.
“The loss of civilians from time to time in south Kashmir and elsewhere keeps the Valley on the boil and there is no end to bloodshed leading to deep alienation among the people,” he said.
The rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Peoples Conference (PC) chief Sajad Gani Lone expressed his displeasure over the civilian killings saying, “We can’t afford a state of impunity.”
Taking to micro blogging website, Twitter, Lone wrote: “Extremely disturbing news coming from Pulwama. The administration needs to seriously evaluate the costs of its operations. If there is even a remote chance of civilians getting killed during military operations it is better to call off such operations.
“My heartfelt thoughts with the families of those who lost their lives in Pulwama. I just pray that Almighty takes us out of the perpetual state of mourning that we seem to have been sucked into. And also hope that administration abandons its Rambo mindset (sic).”
The separatist-turned-mainstream-politician Lone also criticised the government forces for making a distinction between combatants and non-combatants.
“The preparedness of security forces would in the Pulwama context be the ability to make the distinction between combatants and non combatants. If u end up killing 7 civilians in order to kill 3 militants. It is time for heads to roll. We can’t afford a state of impunity (sic),” he said.
Meanwhile, former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz condemned the use of “extremely excessive force by the Army and paramilitary forces” at Pulwama.
“Government of India doesn’t see the writing on the wall that the number of killings through the use of excessive force generates enormous reaction by the armed militants and, therefore, the turmoil on ground,” Soz said. “Modi government should see a clear writing on the wall that the easiest way to settle Kashmir dispute is through the dialogue.”