Omar terms ban ‘Tughlaqi Farman’

April 05, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

‘Thanks to Modi, even our highways not ours now’

Terming the decision of disallowing civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway twice a week as New Delhi’s “Tughlaqi Farman”, former chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Government of India (GoI) to review the order as this decision would create problems for the common masses of Kashmir.

Addressing a party workers convention at Chijhama Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, he said despite last 30 years of militancy in the State, the need for shutting the highway for civilian traffic had never been felt for security reasons.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the government said that to facilitate hassle-free movement of convoys of government forces, civilian traffic movement would be disallowed every Sunday and Wednesday.

“We have received another ‘Tughlaqi Farman’ from Modi government. Now traffic movement will be disallowed for two days a week. Our highways aren't ours now. Let Modi accept that his rule was a failure. PDP-BJP coalition has destroyed Jammu Kashmir,” Omar said.

He said that the government should make special arrangements for the government forces for their hassle-free movement to different parts of Kashmir.

“Why can’t the government forces travel between Banihal and Baramulla by special trains? That will be quicker, safer and more comfortable for the government forces. Banning civilian traffic movement on the highway is uncalled for. I appeal the State administration and Government of India to review the order,” Omar said.

He said the patients, school children and office goers would be the worst affected due to this decision.

Omar blamed the wrong policies of PDP and BJP for the current situation in Jammu Kashmir.

“Patients will not be able to reach hospitals. Students will be deprived access to schools and employees won’t be able to reach work. Will Modi arrange choppers for the patients to be ferried to hospitals? There has to be a better, less people-unfriendly way of protecting forces using the highway,” he said.

Omar said that it was a glaring admission of failure on behalf of Modi government to manage the internal security of J&K.

“I wonder has no one in the administration applied their minds before planning to issue this highway closure order? J&K is not Chhattisgarh or Andhra Pradesh where there are alternate routes. Here if you close the national highway, you shut down all access to the Valley. This is a lifeline. The ban indicates how grave the situation in Kashmir is,” he said.

Omar said Kashmir is a political issue and dealing with such an issue by the use of gun, money or by conspiracies would not yield any positive changes in Jammu Kashmir and the State needs a political solution.

Reiterating to fulfill his promise of revoking the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) from the State if elected to power, he said, “We will not even change the nomenclature of PSA like Peoples Democratic Party did with the Special Task Force. They changed the name of STF but the force stayed there. If elected to power, we will wipe PSA out from Jammu Kashmir so that our elders and mothers do not need to go to police stations to look for their children. We will also review the cases against the Kashmiri youth who were put behind the bars after 2015.”