Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Taking a jibe at Narendra Modi for his attacks on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said it is almost as the PM has discovered a time machine and is fighting the 1989 General elections, with Rajiv Gandhi as his principal rival.

'Has Modi ji discovered a time machine? It’s almost as if he’s fighting the 1989 general election & Rajiv Gandhi is his principal rival! Oh to be 19 again,' Mr Abdullah, who is the former chief minister of J&K, wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.