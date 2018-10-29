Omar takes dig at JK Bank ‘shady recruitment’

Srinagar:
Former Chief Minister Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah took a dig at erstwhile PDP-BJP government after revelations by Governor Jammu & Kashmir that nearly 600 “political favourites” were appointed in Jammu and Kashmir Bank.
Taking to social networking site Twitter Omar wrote: “More skeletons fall out of the cupboard – PDP-BJP changed the entire select list of J&K Bank to appoint favourites: Guv.”
Omar’s reaction was in the backdrop of Malik’s sensational charges against the politicians in the previous PDP-BJP government.