Omar summoned as witness in sedition case against Mehbooba

Published at October 10, 2018


Srinagar, Oct 09:

 A local court in Ambala has summoned former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, on November 15, as a witness in a sedition case filed by the National President of Anti-Terrorist Front of India (ATFI) and Rashtriya Prachark of Shri Hindu Takht Viresh Shandilya in July. Shandilya had filed a case of sedition against the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on her statement in which she said that ‘more Salauddin’s will be born if People Democratic Party (PDP) is broken’.
An editor of a newspaper was also made witness by the ATFI Chief Shandilya in his petition filed in the court of Ist Class Judicial Magistrate. The court ordered Omar Abdullah to appear in the court on November 15 to record his statement in the case.
ATFI Chief Viresh Shandilya termed Mufti's statement as "shameful" and said, "militancy is getting a boost by such irresponsible utterances." He further requested the court for day to day hearing in this case against Mufti for her “anti-national statement so that no other politician dares to make such a statement.”

