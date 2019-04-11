Omar stages sit-in against Sgr-Jmu highway ban

April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference Vice President (VC) Omar Abdullah Wednesday led a protest march here to defy the State administration’s order banning civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway for two days a week.

Omar, along with his party leaders and activists, staged a sit-in on the highway near Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of the city demanding revocation of the order.

“We have been continuously asking the government to rethink on this order since the day this 'Tughlaqi farmaan' was issued. There is no need for such a ban," he told reporters.

According to the order issued on April 3 by the State’s Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, no civilian traffic would be allowed to move from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Udhampur in Jammu region on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31.

The restrictions on civilian traffic on the 271-km highway would remain in force from 4 am to 5 pm, said the order that follows the Fidayeen attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama.

The highway passes through important towns such as Anantnag, Awantipora, Pampore, Srinagar, Pattan and Baramulla.

According to Omar, the Army has said they did not demand this ban.

“Former Army Chief Gen V P Malik has termed this order a dumb idea. So, this small protest is to tell the government that please revoke this order and allow free movement of people on the highway," the former chief minister said.



