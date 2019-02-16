About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar says he is 'disappointed' at all-party resolution on Pulwama attack

Published at February 16, 2019 03:14 PM 0Comment(s)2250views


Srinagar

After the all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh went viral of social media and television channels, Vice-President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said he was 'disappointed'.

"Disappointed, the resolution did not include a call for calm. Reports of violence in Jammu
and tension in university and college campuses in some states, I would have expected an appeal for calm to have gone with the condemnation and condolences," Omar tweeted on Saturday.

An all-party meeting was held on Saturday wherein Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed was condemned.

