Omar, Sajad condole death of 3 people due to electrocution in Kupwara

July 10, 2019 | Agencies

Vice president of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah and chairman of Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Gani Lone expressed grief over the death of three persons and injuries to three others due to electrocution in Karnah Kupwara.

Taking to Twitter, Omar said, ''My prayers for the families of the three people electrocuted in Nard, Tangdhar. May they find strength at this difficult time. I hope the injured are receiving appropriate medical attention & make a swift recovery''.

Sajad Lone, the former minister, in a statement said, ''I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of Abdul Qadeer Khan, Tabeer Ahmed Chak and Qari Nawaz Ahmad who lost their lives in a tragic incident of high tension power supply line falling on a local power supply line''.