Omar rules out forming Govt with BJP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 10:
National Conference (NC) vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah has ruled out joined hands with rightwing BJP to form the government in the State.
In a tweet, Omar wrote, "I understand some old news videos from 2014 are doing the rounds trying to suggest that NC is going to support a BJP led Govt in J&K. Let me make it very clear - this is not happening. This will not happen. This is some psy-ops plan designed to unsettle the NC cadre."
"Ordinarily I wouldn’t bother with such stuff but it seems the videos are being used to unsettle/scare some of my grassroot level workers & so I’d rather nip this mischievous piece of fake news of NC supporting a BJP CM in the bud right here & now," he further wrote.
There were rumours that NC may support BJP to form the government in the State.