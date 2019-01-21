Omar rejects any post-poll alliance with BJP

AgenciesSrinagar
Reacting to BJP national General Secretary Ram Madhav’s claim that his party will form a stable government post elections with some friends in J&K, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said it needs to be seen if these “friends” have the courage to admit their pre-poll alliance or they want to deliver a PDP-BJP type surprise.
Omar, the former chief minister of J&K, also rejected any post-poll alliance with the BJP.
“Dost dost na raha........ let’s see if these “friends” have the courage to admit their pre-poll alliance or do they want to deliver a PDP-BJP type surprise. And before you ask - no @JKNC_ isn’t one of these friends,” Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.