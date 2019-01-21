About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar rejects any post-poll alliance with BJP

Published at January 21, 2019 02:46 PM 0Comment(s)960views


Omar rejects any post-poll alliance with BJP

Agencies

Srinagar

Reacting to BJP national General Secretary Ram Madhav’s claim that his party will form a stable government post elections with some friends in J&K, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said it needs to be seen if these “friends” have the courage to admit their pre-poll alliance or they want to deliver a PDP-BJP type surprise.

Omar, the former chief minister of J&K, also rejected any post-poll alliance with the BJP.

“Dost dost na raha........ let’s see if these “friends” have the courage to admit their pre-poll alliance or do they want to deliver a PDP-BJP type surprise. And before you ask - no @JKNC_ isn’t one of these friends,” Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top