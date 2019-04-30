Omar reiterates NC will scrap PSA if voted to power

April 30, 2019 | Javed Sofi

National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday reiterated that the party (NC) will scrap Public Safety Act if it comes to power.

Omar was addressing a poll rally here at circuit house in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

"If our party comes to power, we will scrap PSA," he said , adding the act has agonised scores of parents whose children are languishing in different jails.

He also said that ongoing elections were very crucial because they were being fought to safeguard Article 370 and Article 35-A.

"If we loose special position , we will loose our land and employment," Omar said.