About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar questions withdrawal of security to political persons

Published at February 21, 2019 04:19 PM 0Comment(s)1374views


Omar questions withdrawal of security to political persons

Agencies

Srinagar

Terming withdrawal of security to mainstream political workers and officer bearers as a "retrograde step" that will only weaken political activity in the valley, National Conference (NC) Vice-President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to reconsider the decision.

Hitting out at the government, Omar said in a tweet "I have no doubt this step was taken without taking in to consideration inputs from central & state intelligence agencies which can only mean it’s been done for political purposes & there is an element of pick & choose at play here."

“I would like to encourage @jandkgovernor to reconsider this step. If it is not revisited we will approach the courts & ask them to intervene,” Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top