Omar questions withdrawal of security to political persons

AgenciesSrinagar
Terming withdrawal of security to mainstream political workers and officer bearers as a "retrograde step" that will only weaken political activity in the valley, National Conference (NC) Vice-President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to reconsider the decision.
Hitting out at the government, Omar said in a tweet "I have no doubt this step was taken without taking in to consideration inputs from central & state intelligence agencies which can only mean it’s been done for political purposes & there is an element of pick & choose at play here."
“I would like to encourage @jandkgovernor to reconsider this step. If it is not revisited we will approach the courts & ask them to intervene,” Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.