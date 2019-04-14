Omar questions wisdom of Anantnag people on electing Mehbooba to LA

April 14, 2019 | Shafat Mir

‘If voted to power, will withdrawcases against stone pelters’

Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president, Omar Abdullah Saturday questioned the wisdom of people of Anantnag constituency on electing Mehbooba Mufti to Assembly after demise of her father.

He made the remark during his address to party workers while campaigning for NC candidate Justice (Retd) HusnainMasoodi.

“I wonder why people of Anantnag assembly segment elected Mehbooba as MLA in 2016. This was the blunder on their part and we are still bearing its consequences,” said Omar.

He saidpeople had voted Mehbooba to power with a hope that she would be able to bring peace, development, employment in the state, eradicate poverty and work for the marginalized people, but she dashed all their hopes.

“She instead hurt the sentiments of people by making ‘toffee and milk’ remarks when asked about the killings and blinding of children,” Omar said.

He saidon June 25 she was elected to Assembly and on July8, valley went up in flames after the killing of BurhanWani and since then south Kashmir is on edge.

Omar also lashed out at PDP chief for criticising the rightwingBJP now.

“When she was in power with BJP, she didn’t find anything wrong in their policies but today she is claiming all the fault lies in them,” he said.

Omar said harassment of youth, crackdown and intimidation of separatist leaders took place even when Mehbooba was in chair.

“Why didn’t she resign then,” he asked adding had she kicked out the chair then he would have saluted her for her courage but the fact is she was thrown out by BJP.

Reiterating his stand of revoking Public Safety Act (PSA) and reviewing cases of stone pelting, Omar said, “I during my campaign in north Kashmir maintained that besides revoking PSA out from law books, cases against stone pelterswill be withdrawn if voted to power. I reiterate it here also”.

Claiming that NC has won north Kashmir LS seat, he appealed people in southKashmir to defy the boycott call and vote for NC candidate.

“We have won the north Kashmir seat with a good majority and for South seat, the campaigning is going on. I hope people in south Kashmir will come out in large numbers to vote as this will benefit NC and help in keeping RSS away,” said Omar.

He termed party candidate for Anantnag LS seat as the best choice, who can represent people in the parliament as well as Supreme Court.

“There is no other candidate better than him who can fight the conspiracies being hatched against abrogation of Article 370 and 35A”, he added.