Omar mocks at PDP-BJP after Governor reveals fraud in J&K Bank recruitment

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sunday hit out at the previous PDP-BJP government for a scam in the recruitments in Jammu and Kashmir Bank.
“More skeletons fall out of the cupboard – PDP-BJP changed entire select list of J&K Bank to appoint favourites: Guv,” Omar wrote on Twitter.
The National Conference leader’s reaction has come in the backdrop of a sensational disclosure by Governor Satya Pal Malik that the politicians in the previous BJP-PDP government changed the entire selection list of candidates changed to adjust their relatives and workers in the J&K Bank.
Malik made the revelation in a interview to Times Now and said that 40 youth approached him with the compliant.
The aggrieved candidates, Malik said in the interview, that they had cleared all examinations and figured in the selection list of J&K bank but their appointments were replaced by those known to the political parties.
The governor has said that the Bank chairman told him that the number was not 40 but all 582 youths recruited by the Bank had been replaced with the political appointees.
“I asked the Bank Chairman to give the youth their due. I also called the Finance Secretary and finally all 582 candidates have been given appointment letters,” Malik said.
It remains to see whether the Governor will order any inquiry into the scam or not.